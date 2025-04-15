Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 682,247 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.94% of Carter Bankshares worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Partners in Financial Planning bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CARE opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.63. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 10.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

