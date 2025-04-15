Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the March 15th total of 181,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 475,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allianz

Allianz Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ALIZY opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. Allianz has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $148.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allianz

(Get Free Report)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.