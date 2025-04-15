Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the March 15th total of 181,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 475,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
