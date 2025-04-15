Ally Financial (ALLY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect Ally Financial to post earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. This trade represents a 10.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,033.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. BTIG Research lowered Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.41.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

