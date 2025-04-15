Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the March 15th total of 24,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

ALVOF stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. Alvopetro Energy has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 million. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 29.06%.

Alvopetro Energy Dividend Announcement

About Alvopetro Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

