Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Holdings Cut by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,806 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amentum were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amentum by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amentum in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amentum during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Amentum by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amentum alerts:

Amentum Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AMTM stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMTM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amentum news, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,920,783.33. The trade was a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amentum

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.