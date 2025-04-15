American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Update

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Aires Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AAIRF opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. American Aires has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $1.16.

About American Aires

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and implementation of innovative technology solutions that restructure and transform electromagnetic field haze into biologically-compatible form in Canada. Its products include the Lifetune One, which reduce the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, laptops, monitors, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers, and others; and the Lifetune Flex, a versatile and resilient solution for customizable protection.

