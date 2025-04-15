American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Update

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Aires Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AAIRF opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. American Aires has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $1.16.
About American Aires
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Aires
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for American Aires Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Aires and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.