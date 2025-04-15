American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 1.1 %

AMS stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $17.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

