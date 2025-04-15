American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Position Lessened by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,881 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in American Well were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Stock Performance

NYSE AMWL opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by $0.27. American Well had a negative return on equity of 56.73% and a negative net margin of 81.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,781 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $42,072.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,382.40. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,219 shares of company stock worth $46,454 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Well from $20.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of American Well from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

American Well Profile

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

