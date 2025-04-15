Analysts Set SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target at $21.20

Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

SSTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SoundThinking

SoundThinking Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.86 million, a PE ratio of -143.32 and a beta of 1.29. SoundThinking has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.30). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoundThinking will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SoundThinking

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 727,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after buying an additional 141,630 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 142,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 53,888 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 681.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 39,651 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 131,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundThinking Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.