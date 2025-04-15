Analysts Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) PT at $34.00

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.87. Teradata has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 742.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after buying an additional 993,358 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,450,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,756,000 after acquiring an additional 599,394 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,029,000 after acquiring an additional 416,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Teradata by 470.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 495,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 408,595 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

