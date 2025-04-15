Analysts Set TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Price Target at C$137.20

Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$137.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TVK shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TerraVest Industries from C$140.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$132.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$126.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

TSE TVK opened at C$134.85 on Friday. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of C$67.66 and a 52-week high of C$152.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$126.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$118.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

