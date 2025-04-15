Analysts Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target at $81.00

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,640,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,817,000 after purchasing an additional 524,496 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 38,283.3% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 476,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,586,000 after buying an additional 475,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,095,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,839,000 after buying an additional 77,820 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNS opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $57.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.7415 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 83.05%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

