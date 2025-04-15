Analysts Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target at $81.00

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Nova Scotia
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSE:BNS opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $57.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.70.
Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.7415 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 83.05%.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
Read More
