Analysts Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target at $42.00

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VITL

Vital Farms Trading Down 1.1 %

VITL stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.32 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In related news, CMO Kathryn Mckeon sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $541,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,242.15. This represents a 21.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 28,246 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $1,273,894.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,632.10. This represents a 32.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,546 shares of company stock worth $3,567,030. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vital Farms by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.