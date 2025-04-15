Analyzing Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) and Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF – Get Free Report) and Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Rallybio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Rallybio N/A -77.39% -69.33%

Volatility and Risk

Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rallybio has a beta of -1.35, meaning that its share price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

90.3% of Rallybio shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Rallybio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Rallybio”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rallybio $636,000.00 17.68 -$74.56 million ($1.35) -0.20

Addex Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rallybio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Addex Therapeutics and Rallybio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addex Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rallybio 0 3 2 0 2.40

Rallybio has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 3,354.23%. Given Rallybio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rallybio is more favorable than Addex Therapeutics.

Summary

Rallybio beats Addex Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Indivior PLC; and The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT. The company is also developing RLYB114, a pegylated complement factor 5 (C5)-targeted Affibody molecule in preclinical development for the treatment of complement-mediated ophthalmic diseases; RLYB116, an inhibitor of complement component 5 (C5) to treat several diseases of complement dysregulation which has completed phase 1 trial; and RLYB331, a preclinical antibody, for the treatment of severe anemia with ineffective erythropoiesis and iron overload. It entered into a strategic alliance with AbCellera to discover, develop, and commercialize novel antibody-based therapeutics for rare diseases. Rallybio has collaboration with Exscientia for the development of small molecule therapeutics for rare diseases; and collaboration agreement with Johnson & Johnson to provide pregnant individuals therapeutic solutions at risk of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

