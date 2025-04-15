Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.7% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drystone LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $202.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.27 and its 200 day moving average is $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.08 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

