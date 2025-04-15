Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Warther Private Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Warther Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 28,131 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.3% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Drystone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $202.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.99. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.85.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

