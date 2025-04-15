Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Trimmed by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of CAP Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oceanside Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Apple by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 32,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its position in Apple by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 15,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 29,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $202.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.99. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.08 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

