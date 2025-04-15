Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.37% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 393.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $276.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.41. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.64 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.39%. Analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BTIG Research set a $48.00 price target on Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

