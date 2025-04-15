Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 5,005 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLGEA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 262.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Village Super Market by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Village Super Market

In other news, major shareholder Robert Sumas sold 943 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $34,146.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,305.48. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Begley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,141.40. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,343 shares of company stock worth $160,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

Village Super Market stock opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $525.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $599.65 million for the quarter.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

