Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women's Health in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the stock.

AWH stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Aspira Women's Health last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.00 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aspira Women's Health stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in Aspira Women's Health Inc. in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned about 0.19% of Aspira Women's Health at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company's stock.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

