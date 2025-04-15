Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 0.9 %
AWH stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.01.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
