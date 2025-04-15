Atb Cap Markets Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Lycos Energy

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Lycos Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Lycos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Lycos Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Lycos Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
Lycos Energy Stock Up 3.5 %
LCX opened at C$1.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.52. Lycos Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$3.83.
About Lycos Energy
Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
