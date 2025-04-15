Atb Cap Markets Has Negative Outlook for TSE:CP Q1 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CP. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$123.54.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$102.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$94.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$106.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$107.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 18,710 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.16, for a total transaction of C$2,173,430.39. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.