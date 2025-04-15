Atb Cap Markets Has Negative Outlook of TSE:CNR Q1 Earnings

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Thursday, April 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$161.00 to C$159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$166.64.

TSE:CNR opened at C$138.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$130.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$178.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$141.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$148.24.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$141.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,308.14. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

