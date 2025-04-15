ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,652 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of ATI worth $14,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ATI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATI by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ATI by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ATI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Trading Up 2.2 %

ATI opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.02.

Insider Activity

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $657,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,261.54. The trade was a 27.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ATI. Susquehanna upped their price target on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATI

ATI Company Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.