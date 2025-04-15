Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ATMU opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 120.81%. The company had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATMU. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

