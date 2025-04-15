Atrium Research Forecasts ADF Group’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:DRX)

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atrium Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of ADF Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 10th. Atrium Research analyst N. Cortellucci expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ADF Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Atrium Research also issued estimates for ADF Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get ADF Group alerts:

ADF Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:DRX opened at C$5.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.85. The stock has a market cap of C$159.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. ADF Group has a 52-week low of C$5.00 and a 52-week high of C$20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.51.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections including industrial coatings in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.