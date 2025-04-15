Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Ball worth $19,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,105,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $94,861,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,758,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,732,000 after acquiring an additional 803,728 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,335.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,137,000 after purchasing an additional 576,078 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ball by 333.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 572,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 440,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

