BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,930 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.75. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

