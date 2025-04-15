Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,752 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Biohaven by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.29). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on Biohaven and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.47 per share, for a total transaction of $996,369.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,707,798.37. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

