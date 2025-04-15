Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,728 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.16% of Bioventus worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bioventus by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $44,632.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,233.82. The trade was a 3.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $53,639.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,917.77. This represents a 3.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,375 shares of company stock valued at $174,412. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BVS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bioventus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE BVS opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $649.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

