BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLK. TD Cowen dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,210.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,077.08.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $891.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $939.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $987.88. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $745.55 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22. The company has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total value of $10,726,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,403,973.12. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,629 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

