Blackstone (BX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, analysts expect Blackstone to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.54. The company has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 301 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,260.65. This represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackstone stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.