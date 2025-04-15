Bloom Burton Has Bearish Outlook for TSE:MBX FY2025 Earnings

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Free Report) – Bloom Burton decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Microbix Biosystems in a report released on Wednesday, April 9th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Microbix Biosystems’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

TSE MBX opened at C$0.36 on Monday. Microbix Biosystems has a 12 month low of C$0.29 and a 12 month high of C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$47.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.34.

In other Microbix Biosystems news, Director Cameron Lionel Groome sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$86,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Adrian Luscher sold 70,750 shares of Microbix Biosystems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total value of C$30,295.15. Insiders have sold a total of 476,750 shares of company stock worth $213,995 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures diagnostic-test products, such as test-controls under the QAPs brand; viral transport medium for collection of patient samples to test for pathogens including virus causing the COVID-19 disease under the DxTM brand; Kinlytic, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots; and antigen products.

