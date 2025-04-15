Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives C$84.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$81.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEI.UN. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$79.50 to C$78.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. National Bankshares cut shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$80.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

BEI.UN stock opened at C$61.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$59.10 and a 1-year high of C$91.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$68.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 10.66%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

