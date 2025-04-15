Brokerages Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Target Price at $32.50

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $214,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 112,540.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3,169.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,370,000 after purchasing an additional 151,655 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIW stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. Analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.53%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

