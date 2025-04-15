Brokerages Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) PT at $14.45

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.45.
IAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W cut Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, February 28th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on IAS
Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Integral Ad Science Stock Performance
Integral Ad Science stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Integral Ad Science’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Integral Ad Science
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.