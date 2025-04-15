Brokerages Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) PT at $14.45

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.45.

IAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W cut Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IAS

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 68,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $510,912.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,339.44. This represents a 17.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 90,303 shares of company stock worth $706,660 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Integral Ad Science’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.