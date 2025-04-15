Brokerages Set Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Price Target at $9.29

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.29.

NMRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRA. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 793.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 48,362 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 78,252 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 252,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $108.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.89. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $17.19.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

