Brokerages Set Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Target Price at C$20.21

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.21.

PXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Activity

Parex Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Sigmund Cornelius bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.61 per share, with a total value of C$63,063.00. Also, Senior Officer Imad Mohsen purchased 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,797.50. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PXT opened at C$11.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$778.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.69. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$10.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.88.

Parex Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 42.12%.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations.

