Brokerages Set Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Target Price at $3.33

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SYRS Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.40% of Syros Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $646,651.20, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

