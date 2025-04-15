Brokerages Set TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) PT at $4.63

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded TrueCar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of TrueCar to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.97. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $46.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Straightline Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

