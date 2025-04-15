Brokers Issue Forecasts for EQBK FY2025 Earnings

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Equity Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $35.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $620.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 81,650.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 577,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after acquiring an additional 508,509 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

