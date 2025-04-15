C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Down 4.3% on Analyst Downgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% on Monday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $18.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. C3.ai traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.71. Approximately 2,942,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,235,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other C3.ai news, VP Merel Witteveen sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $25,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,135.75. This trade represents a 13.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $358,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,053.76. This represents a 6.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,076,982 shares of company stock valued at $29,715,097 over the last three months. 33.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,306,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,455,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,725,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 1,242.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,729,000 after buying an additional 664,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,385,000 after buying an additional 446,529 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.01.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.12 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 79.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

