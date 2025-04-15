Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stake Lessened by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $42,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CABO. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Cable One by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 294,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cable One by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,439,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cable One from $825.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $420.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Cable One Stock Performance

CABO opened at $267.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.47 and a 200-day moving average of $329.21. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.94 and a 52-week high of $437.00.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.02 per share, with a total value of $244,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,607.68. This trade represents a 21.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Stories

