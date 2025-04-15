Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives $70.03 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.03.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cameco in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Canada raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Glj Research upped their price target on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,595,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,876 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,966 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cameco by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,088,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,393,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,433,000 after buying an additional 1,193,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $41.28 on Friday. Cameco has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

