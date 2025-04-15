Cantor Fitzgerald Has Weak Outlook for DNLI FY2025 Earnings

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.00). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

DNLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

DNLI stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,021,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,993,000 after purchasing an additional 843,996 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,019,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,442,000 after buying an additional 188,368 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,315,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after buying an additional 268,378 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,058,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,335,000 after acquiring an additional 188,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 295,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.