Capital One Financial Has Weak Estimate for WES Q1 Earnings

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a report issued on Thursday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of WES opened at $37.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.85%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

