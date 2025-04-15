Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.41.
Shares of Cara Therapeutics are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, April 16th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 15th.
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
