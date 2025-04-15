Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Price Up 8.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.8% during trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $13.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Certara traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 905,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,138,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.
CERT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.64.
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
