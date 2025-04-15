Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,751 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,158,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,136,938,000 after purchasing an additional 60,497 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,076,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $752,508,000 after acquiring an additional 335,658 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,808,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,231,000 after acquiring an additional 47,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 673,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,394,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster bought 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,302,271.39. This trade represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. The trade was a 2.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $106.41 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $254.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 709.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

