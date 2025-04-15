Chemung Financial (CHMG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect Chemung Financial to post earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $25.90 million for the quarter.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, analysts expect Chemung Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Chemung Financial Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $197.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.10.
Chemung Financial Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Chemung Financial
In other news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade bought 592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.33 per share, with a total value of $28,019.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,594.30. This trade represents a 18.99 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.
About Chemung Financial
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
